Britain Golf

USA's Ally Ewing tees off the 7th during day three of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, Surrey, England, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

 John Walton

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women's majors in the same year.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you