ARLINGTON, Texas • Shakira Austin is 29 games into her WNBA career and averaging 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds with Washington, who selected her third in the 2022 draft.
Austin, who played at Ole Miss between 2020 and 2022, is also earning consideration for WNBA top rookie honors by doing things not on the stat sheet, like being a great communicator on defense.
“It feels great just be in the conversation without really showing what I’m capable of. It’s something I’m extremely proud of,” Austin said before a recent road win at Dallas. “It means I continue to put the work in and have shown how talented I am just strictly off defense, making plays off other people. That’s simple (basketball) IQ to me.”
Austin, 22, most recently played for the Rebels, twice earning first-team All-SEC recognition and was a big reason why UM played in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament.
“I loved my time at Ole Miss. I learned more off the court than anything, (learning) what I can accomplish,” she said. “Helping a team that had zero conference wins come to the tournament taught me a lot about my game.”
Mystics head coach Mike Thibault isn’t surprised at how adept Austin has been at communicating on defense, calling out pick-and-rolls and the like, because that’s exactly what the organization saw in her pre-draft workouts. But Thibault, who has been coaching in the WNBA since 2003 and is the league’s winningest coach with 375 career victories, admits finding a young player so adept at communicating on defense is rare.
“When we were going through the draft process, it just kept jumping out at us,” Thibault said. “We always joked that if we could get texting on the court, we’d be better defensively because we’d communicate better. To find players who are great communicators on the defensive end is hard enough, but to get a young player that’s already good at that, that’s been a huge blessing.”
Austin’s welcome to the WNBA moment came May 8 at Minnesota when she was tasked with guarding league icon Sylvia Fowles, who is retiring at season’s end. “They threw me in the starting lineup, told me I had to handle that load,” she said. “I was able to show what I could do against one of the greatest. That was just a key moment in my rookie season thus far.”
The Mystics were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday by the Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs. With her first WNBA season concluded, Austin will soon head overseas for several months.
“I’m playing in Israel,” Austin said. “I’ll be there about six and a half months, one of the shorter seasons.
“I’m excited. At first, I was nervous, but talking to my teammates and people who have played over there and people who are there now, I’m a lot more excited about traveling and being able to see more than the US. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to expand my game and travel.”
Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.
