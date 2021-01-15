I was in Papa V’s the other day when I heard someone call my name.
I turned to see a tall, slender young man wearing a baseball cap. He had a mask on, of course, and so I couldn’t immediately place him.
It was Chris Stratton.
I felt bad, especially since he recognized me right away. And especially since I’ve covered his career from high school through college and into the professional ranks.
Stratton, being the super nice guy he is, wasn’t bothered by my mental lapse. And in my defense, he had on the hat and a mask, with a thickening beard protruding from beneath the latter.
In a few weeks, Stratton will report to spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He said that as of right now, COVID-19 hasn’t forced a change to the preseason schedule.
We got only half a baseball season in 2020. A former starter, Stratton was used exclusively out of the bullpen last year. In 27 appearances, he had a 2-1 record with a 3.90 ERA, recording 39 strikeouts against 13 walks in 30 innings pitched.
As many of you will recall, Strat was a standout pitcher for Tupelo, then went on to star at Mississippi State. In 2012 he was a first-round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants, with whom he spent the first three seasons of his Major League career.
He started the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was soon shipped to Pittsburgh.
Stratton is 30 years old, and he should have a lot of good years left in that right arm. His career trajectory suggests he’ll become a journeyman middle reliever, and I’ll tell you what, there are a lot worse ways to make a living.
The fact he’s even made it this far is reason for thanks. Just a few months into his minor league career, Stratton took a line drive off his head during batting practice. He was hospitalized and escaped with nothing worse than a concussion.
He made his Major League debut four years later.
Just a few months before that debut with the Giants, I ran into Stratton at McAlister’s. I was with my son, who was 11 at the time and was thrilled to meet “a real baseball player.”
Stratton took a minute to talk with Drew, who later expressed regret that he didn’t get an autograph.
Strat is one of those guys who you can count on being the same no matter what happens, no matter what he accomplishes. He’s the walking definition of humility.
He could win the Cy Young Award and wouldn’t change one bit. But if he does that, hopefully I’ll recognize him when our paths cross.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.