FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones speaks to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The negotiations between the Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been in the midst of a contract dispute, left open the possibility that he could be on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs when they open the season on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

