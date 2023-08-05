ARLINGTON, Texas — A famous quote from the late, great Yogi Berra, “it’s déjà vu all over again,” describes a feeling Chris Stratton knows well.
For a second straight year, the Tupelo native and former Mississippi State pitcher changed teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, this time going from St. Louis to Texas in a July 30 deal which also sent Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers.
“Was in the bullpen on the day when they were trading a lot of guys. Called me into the office and told me I’d been traded to the Rangers,” Stratton said on August 2 prior to making his Texas debut.
“My family was on the way to the field, so I ended up talking to them when they got there. Look, you never want to leave where you’re at because you sign there for a reason and I really enjoyed my time in St. Louis, but once again at the deadline I’ve gone from last to first.”
It was almost the same story as what transpired in 2022, when he was traded with another fellow pitcher, Jose Quintana, from Pittsburgh, then in last place, to first-place St. Louis.
Stratton has also been traded once during the season, a March 2019 deal sending him from the Giants to the Angels.
One big plus with the move to Texas is that the ex-Bulldog is reunited with Bruce Bochy, his first big-league manager from his time in San Francisco between 2016 and 2018.
Last fall, Bochy, who won three World Series with the Giants, was hired to turn things around for the Rangers, who haven’t been to the postseason since 2016.
“When I had him (with the Giants), he started,” Bochy recalled. “A four-pitch mix, good command of fastball. Got a good curveball, slider, and a good changeup. Experienced, very poised on the mound, holds runners, fields his position well, all those peripherals. Just another experienced arm that’s going to help us.”
Stratton is also reunited with Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux, another key off-season hire by Texas who the MSU product previously worked with in St. Louis. And Bochy considers his familiarity with Stratton and Maddux’s familiarity with Montgomery and Stratton as huge positives.
“It works well, a little grace period maybe where they’re getting comfortable with the club and with the staff,” Bochy said. “They know Mike very well and Stratton knows me well. Yeah, it’s always good to have a little sense of what you’re walking into. They know these guys too. It makes it a lot easier to get settled in.”
Another plus, Stratton is now teammates with another former Bulldog in Nathaniel Lowe, the sweet-swinging Ranger first baseman who won an AL Silver Slugger in 2022. In June, he and Lowe met for the first time when the Cardinals visited Arlington, and now their lockers aren’t far apart in the spacious Texas home clubhouse.
“Even when I was in school (at State), the name Stratton in the big leagues, I remember him pitching for the Giants and then for the Pirates,” Lowe said. “He put in quality work. Anybody that sticks around that long is doing something right. To have him come in and have a chance to get big outs for us is going to be great because with the type of character guy he is with having a family and to stick around for as long as he has. It’s exciting. It’s a good add for us.”
Lowe is the third Mississippi State product Stratton has played with in his career, as he was teammates with Adam Frazier in Pittsburgh and Dakota Hudson in St. Louis.
Stratton admits with the way Lowe has been swinging the bat these past two seasons, he’s glad he now doesn’t have to face him.
And Lowe is hardly the only Ranger Stratton has a connection with already.
He knew Rangers All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien because their wives became friends while Semien was playing in Oakland and Stratton was across the bay in San Francisco. He also knows starting pitcher Andrew Heaney from their time together with the Angels and fellow starter Jon Gray because one of Stratton’s best friends with the Giants, Steven Okert, was a college teammate of Gray’s at Oklahoma.
“If you play this game long enough, you have connections everywhere. Nice to come over and know a few guys,” Stratton said.
Of course, being traded with someone he knows well in Montgomery, a similar story to when he and Quintana were traded together to St. Louis in 2022, always helps ease the transition to unfamiliar surroundings.
“Coming over with Monty was great. I love hanging out with that guy,” Stratton said. “Just having some familiarity, somebody to talk to and say how to get to the field and all those things, he’s one of my better friends on the team and ended up getting traded with him. That was really nice.”
Now in his eighth big-league season, Chris Stratton has appeared in nearly 300 career games. However, he has yet to pitch in the playoffs, a dry spell he hopes to see end this season with the Rangers, who as of August 3, remain first in the American League West.
“Anytime you’re playing baseball, you want to play meaningful ball, especially in October in the playoffs. That’s one thing that’s not on the resume,” Stratton said. “I’d love to do it here. I’m just thankful for the opportunity and hope I can do my part to help the bullpen with what they need.”
