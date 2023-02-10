APTOPIX Super Bowl Honors Football

Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, poses for a photo during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Thursday night.

