ARLINGTON, Texas — For Nick Fortes, the key to being a successful big-league catcher is something most baseball fans might not consider.
“Yeah, I think probably the not really recognized aspect is just being able to develop relationships with your pitchers, being able to be close with those guys and knowing how they work,” Fortes, 26, said.
“Your job is to bring the best out of them. It’s being able to understand when they’re going good, when they’re going bad, and how to get them back on the right track. It’s a lot about building relationships. It’s more of becoming friends with the guys. I’m close with most of the guys on the staff. I would consider them good friends, so yeah, it’s getting to know them, being a good teammate, a good person, and gaining their trust.”
One of the Marlins newer pitchers, reliever AJ Puk, has clearly been impressed with how well Fortes works with the entire staff.
“He studies the team very well,” Puk said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in him. When there’s runners in scoring position, you’re not scared to throw a ball in the dirt because you know he’s going to block it. Been fun playing with him.”
Ole Miss fans will remember Fortes, a Florida native who the Marlins selected in the fourth round of the June 2018 Amateur Draft, as the starting catcher for the Rebels between 2016 and 2018. Fortes saved his best for last, hitting .319 with 11 homers and 49 RBI in his final season.
“It was a lot of fun, a really nice three years of my life, a really good experience,” he said of his time in Oxford. “We had some really good seasons. Nothing but good memories there. (Coach Bianco) impacted me as any other coach would, teaching me how to work hard, stay disciplined, letting me know that nothing comes easy and (that you) got to work for everything. Yeah, it’s cool (to be part of the Ole Miss big-league fraternity). It’s definitely a great program. They just keep building it. Yeah, they’re good at developing players. Hopefully that list continues to grow.”
On September 18, 2021, Fortes made his big-league debut for Miami against Pittsburgh, going 2-for-3 with his first big-league homer, a solo shot off the Pirates’ Bryse Wilson, and two RBI.
“It was awesome,” he recalled. “Had my whole family there to see it. It was with my hometown team. Was born in Miami, so definitely a cool experience to be able to do that. Something I’ll never forget and it’s led me to where I am now.”
Some professional athletes don’t like playing close to home. However, Fortes doesn’t fall into that camp as the Florida native appreciates the unique opportunity to play so close to home.
“I love it. It’s not too far from where I grew up, so my family’s able to come down regularly and see games live, which is a blessing,” he said. “And I love Miami. It’s a great spot to live. I’m a South Florida guy at heart, so it’s definitely somewhere I like to be.”
This season, the Marlins have a new manager in Skip Schumacher, a former big-league player who is in his first stint as a manager. Thus far, he's earned high marks for being a player-friendly manager, a change which has been a big positive for veterans like Fortes.
“He’s very personable. He’s young,” Fortes said. “He just got done playing not long ago, so he understands us a little better than I think most coaches would. He’s super easy to talk to, has got a great baseball mind. All those aspects make him a really good manager.”
And the solid work which Fortes has done behind the plate and while working with Marlins field coordinator Rod Barajas, a former big-league backstop for several teams, and quality assurance coach Griffin Benedict has not escaped the watchful eyes of his new skipper.
“Nick’s blocking ability is really good and he continues to work on that. Rod (Barajas) and Griffin Benedict have been really good working with him getting him in the position where guys can throw any pitch at any time with a guy on third base and be comfortable throwing it,” Schumacher said.
“He has changed his stance probably three or four times this year trying to figure out what works for him. I think he found something that really works for him as far as what his glove looks like in the same position and getting his posture right. I think there’s still a lot more for Nick on the offensive side. It’s just (about) tapping into that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.