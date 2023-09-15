ARLINGTON, Texas — Their paths to Houston couldn’t have been more different but, since late July, JP France and Kendall Graveman have been key performers on the Astros pitching staff, France as a starter and Graveman in the bullpen.
After three strong years at Tulane, France pitched one season at Mississippi State in 2018 before Houston drafted him in the 14th round. He spent six seasons in the minors and began 2023 with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys before making his big-league debut with the Astros May 6 against Seattle. Thus far, France, 28, has made 22 appearances for Houston, 21 as their starter, and is 11-5 with a 3.61 ERA.
“It’s been awesome," France said. "It’s always a constant battle of adjustments facing big-league lineups. It’s been an awesome journey so far. I've learned more about myself as a pitcher probably these past couple months than I did in the past six years in the minors.”
Graveman, 32, pitched for the Bulldogs between 2010 and 2014, when Toronto drafted him in the eighth round. He debuted with the Blue Jays in September 2014 and has since pitched for the Astros, A’s, Mariners and White Sox before being traded back to Houston July 28 of this year. He finished the 2021 season with the Astros and is glad to be back in a place that feels like home. The MSU product brings a veteran arm to a Houston relief corps considered one of baseball’s best.
“It’s good (to be back),” Graveman said. “It feels comfortable walking back into the organization, the team and a coaching staff that’s the same. Second time around, you don’t have to remember names. Those little things that make it easy to transition a second time around.”
One aspect of Astro life both former Bulldogs especially enjoy is playing for Dusty Baker. Houston’s veteran manager is known throughout the game for the strong relationships he has with his players.
“He’s the man," France said. "He’s brought me some venison sausage because he knows I’m a big deer hunter. He’s an awesome manager, a guy you can sit down and chit chat with. It doesn’t always have to be about baseball. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Graveman concurs.
“One of the things people outside of the game might not realize about Dusty is how generous he is, how giving, how he wants to take care of people,” Graveman said. “He has a generous heart. That’s something I didn’t know before playing for him. It speaks volumes of somebody in a leadership position. Today, he brought me some fried chicken, some mac and cheese. It’s always soul food. In every city we go to, he has a place or two he likes.”
Earlier this season, Houston, an organization known for strong pitching, saw two of its most reliable fixtures shelved for the season. Luis Garcia made several starts before being sidelined with elbow discomfort which required Tommy John surgery. Fellow starter Lance McCullers Jr. hasn’t pitched at all in 2023 due to a bone spur and a flexor tendon issue.
That opened the door for France to emerge and Baker isn’t surprised by what he’s seen thus far from the former Bulldog.
“Well, I always thought he had good stuff when I first saw him," Baker said. "I talked to him the day I saw his first pen. At that time, he was kind of wild, but he changed his delivery, or somebody helped him change his delivery, so he’s more consistent. He has really good control for a young guy, especially (considering that) when I saw him two years ago, he didn’t have much control.”
Graveman, on the other hand, is a known commodity, someone who was a key contributor to the Houston bullpen in 2021, when the Astros lost the World Series to the Braves. So, when the chance to bring the MSU product back to Houston presented itself earlier this summer, the Astros didn’t hesitate and pulled the trigger on a deal with the White Sox.
“Well, that (Graveman being a guy we already know and trust) means a lot because you know, since you’ve had him, when you’re overworking him or underworking him," Baker said. "He’s not trying to impress a new team. We’re glad to have him back. He’s a quality guy, a great teammate and, except when he’s on the mound, he’s always got a smile on his face.”
France might have pitched in Starkville for only one season but still feels part of the Bulldog family.
“It’s awesome to be part of that," he said. "Every year, all the Mississippi State guys get a letter from Ron Polk. He’s an awesome guy. To be attached to some names like that, it’s awesome.”
Graveman feels similarly indebted to MSU for the indispensable role the program played in laying the groundwork for his subsequent big-league successes.
“I'm forever indebted to that university and to the coaching staff,” Graveman said. “A lot of memories, a lot of development, friendships that were made. Competed in some good baseball games there too, which was great. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
