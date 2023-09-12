ARLINGTON, Texas — Before landing in Oakland, Brent Rooker had bounced around the big leagues. After making his Major League debut in 2020 with Minnesota, the Mississippi State product also played for San Diego and Kansas City.
However, Rooker, 28, has now found a home with the A’s, earning his first trip to the MLB All-Star Game earlier this season and emerging as one of their most consistent bats.
“It’s been a good spot," Rooker said. "I came into the season hoping to win a spot at spring training and playing time. I was able to do that and have had some success, put together a pretty good year. It was what I was looking for in terms of getting an opportunity to play and try and establish myself as a guy who can compete and produce in this league. I think I’ve done a good job of that.”
Through 120 games this season, Rooker is hitting .240 with 23 home runs and 57 RBI, numbers which helped make him Oakland’s lone representative at the All-Star Game in July.
“It was a dream come true obviously," he said. "It was overwhelming, the best thing possible. It was unexpected. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and something I will never forget.”
Of course, MSU fans remember the Memphis area native well from his time in Starkville. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Rooker’s star only rose from there. In 2016, he helped the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and in 2017 became the second player in conference history to win a Triple Crown, hitting .387 with 23 home runs and 82 RBI, earning 2017 SEC Player of the Year honors.
“I loved it (at State)," Rooker said. "Over four years, I developed into a player who had a chance to play professionally. I wasn’t highly recruited and wasn’t ready to compete at that level (out of high school), so I took a redshirt year and then spent three years developing, working, and playing, trying to get better. That built to my last year, where I had a productive year, was able to get drafted and start my pro career. It’s the best place in the country to play. All the experiences laid a pivotal foundation to become the player that I am now.”
In 2017, Rooker also earned the C Spire Ferriss Trophy as the top collegiate ballplayer in the Magnolia State, another honor he cherishes.
“That was awesome," he said. "That award is a big deal. It’s cool to win that and represent your school at the same time. There were four finalists at the ceremony. Three of us are in the big leagues now: me, Matt Wallner, and Nick Sandlin.”
That strong showing in 2017 led Minnesota to draft him 35th overall. After climbing the ladder in the Twins organization over the next few seasons, he made his big-league debut in September 2020, a season shortened to 60 games by the COVID-19 pandemic. And even though his debut came under unique circumstances, it’s still one day he’ll never forget.
“There was nobody in the stands, so that’s what stands out most,” he recalled. “Parents, family not able to come out, so it was pretty strange, but it was special nonetheless. Really doesn’t take away from any of it, but that’s what stands out the most, playing every game with nobody in the stadium.”
In April 2022, he was traded from the Twins to the Padres as part of a five-player swap. Five months later, he was on the move yet again as San Diego traded him to Kansas City in a two-player deal. Last November, the Royals designated him for assignment, but the A’s picked him up on a waiver claim two days later and here he is, in Oakland.
“Obviously everyone has a different path to get here," Rooker said of his time with the As. "Two trades and a waiver claim later, obviously I’m in this spot, which has allowed me to get the playing time and a chance to establish myself as a big-league guy consistently. Everybody’s got a different way of getting here and mine happened to take a little bit longer than some guys and included a few more stops along the way, but I’m thankful for every one of those stops. They all played a key role in getting me where I am.”
Rooker is still in his first season playing for second-year Oakland manager Mark Kotsay, but he’s already made quite a strong impression on the former big-league outfielder.
“He’s been a major contributor to our offense,” Kotsay said. “He’s had his ups and downs as all these guys have but giving him this opportunity to play every day and get more consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching, he’s shown that the ability to drive the baseball out of the ballpark is there. To hit in the middle of our order and to have some consistency there in the lineup has been great.”
And that respect is clearly mutual. “(Kotsay) is awesome," Rooker said. "He’s a guy who played in the league for 17 years. He knows what it’s like to be a player and that shows in the way he manages. He’s got a great rapport with everybody. I’ve enjoyed this season and look forward to continuing to play for him in the future.”
Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.