Athletics Mariners Baseball

Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker looks on from the top of the dugout stairs before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

ARLINGTON, Texas — Before landing in Oakland, Brent Rooker had bounced around the big leagues. After making his Major League debut in 2020 with Minnesota, the Mississippi State product also played for San Diego and Kansas City.

Newsletters

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you