Fulton’s Ally Ewing will be in the mix today among the leaders at the first LPGA major event of the year, the ANA Inspiration in California.
The former Ally McDonald, an All-American in her days at Mississippi State, shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and rose to a tie for second place at 9-under.
It was a career-best round for Ewing and the best round of the day on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
“It was just kind of just a great day. I hit a lot of fairways, greens, which is crucial in a major, especially out here,” said Ewing, whose best ANA finish is a tie for sixth in 2019. “Even if I look back on my day, I missed several putts inside 10 feet. But, I mean, a 66 on ‘moving day,' certainly all you can ask for to put yourself in a good position for tomorrow.”
Patty Tavatanakit shot a 67 on Saturday and led Ewing and Mirim Lee (68) by five strokes.
Ewing’s Saturday round began with three-straight birdies. She finished with six birdies and no bogeys.
TV coverage of today’s final round will be on the Golf Channel starting at 4 p.m. Ewing will be chasing her second career LPGA victory and her first major championship.
Ewing and Tavatanakit will be in the final group that tees off at 11:45 a.m. CDT.