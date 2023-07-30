Saints Football

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a pass at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jimmy Graham offered a few reasons why — at age 36 and without having played football last year — he could become a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you