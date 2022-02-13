Talk to enough folks around here and you know the Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a lot of Northeast Mississippi fans cheering them tonight while watching the Super Bowl.
Many are intrigued by quarterback Joe Burrow, whose father Jimmy played at Amory High School. Some will be cheering for defensive back Mike Hilton, a 27-year-old undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss who could be in the spotlight against the Los Angeles Rams' dangerous receivers.
Southern Miss fans will be pulling for receiver Mike Thomas, who actually played for the Rams before joining the Bengals in 2020.
Or perhaps, as one of my neighbors said the other day, “I’m going for Cincinnati because I don’t care much for California stuff.”
Fair enough.
The Rams are just about the best team money could buy, but we all love scrappy underdog stories. And after winning just four games last year, the Bengals – long known as the Bungles – were certainly a long shot to get to "the Big Game."
But even casual football fans may remember Burrow from that 2019-20 LSU team many regard as the best college football team ever. He went for 327 yards and four touchdowns at Mississippi State, 489 yards and five TDs at Ole Miss and then dazzled with a total of 12 scoring passes – and two touchdown runs – to blitz Oklahoma and Clemson in the playoffs.
Former Rebel coach Matt Luke gave a succinct scouting report on Burrow after that 58-37 loss in Oxford: "He extended plays, and we weren’t able to hold up in coverage.”
In the process, Burrow made Ed Orgeron look like a genius, for which he should’ve gotten a Nobel Prize in addition to the Heisman Trophy.
After a knee injury cut short his NFL rookie season, Joe Burrow got back to work. And football has been his work, almost since birth.
“I was a coach, so Joe grew up going to games,” Jimmy Burrow told the Monroe Journal back in 2019. “Joe attended his first sporting event when he was only 5 days old.”
And here’s a thing I know about Jimmy Burrow, whom I have never met. I overheard a fellow the other day who played ball back when Jimmy was at Amory. To hear him tell it, Joe Burrow’s dad was tougher than a $2 steak, starting one basketball season with an arm he’d broken during football.
So when you try to figure out how Joe Burrow kept getting up as the Tennessee Titans sacked him nine times in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, perhaps that’s a clue.
That toughness, that drive to succeed, is in his blood.
As for tonight’s game? I have no idea who will win. The only gambling I do these days is driving at night up Deer Alley.
But if the Rams win, I’ll bet Joe Burrow makes them earn it.