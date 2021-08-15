Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” major league baseball game, played in a stadium carved out of an Iowa cornfield, reminds us of something that’s corny – oh, sorry – yet true and enduring about sports.
To every game we watch or attend, we bring our memories and the ghosts of many others.
For you, it may be the dad or mom or older sibling who took you to your first game. For me, it’s watching baseball on TV and slowly learning the basics of the game from my father’s father.
For Will Kollmeyer, a longtime Northeast Mississippi media personality who hails from Wisconsin, it’s watching his beloved Milwaukee Bucks.
So when they recently made the NBA Finals, it was high time for a road trip with his son, Collin, a rising senior at Tupelo High School.
“It was kind of surreal, being there with my son, telling him all these stories,” said Kollmeyer, who now works in marketing at community relations at Northeast Mississippi Community College and moonlights on the SEC Network.
Will was born and raised in Madison, where the Bucks would sometimes play a few games and he would go with his dad. He was 9 when the team won its first NBA title, in 1971.
After two excellent regular seasons that had ended in playoff disappointment in 2019 and 2020, Kollmeyer said he told his son, “This has got to be the year.”
Long road to NBA title
And so it was that the Kollmeyers made the 12-hour drive to Milwaukee – twice. They were there helping Will’s mother move when the Bucks won on July 11 in Phoenix, and they went down to the area outside the area known as “the Deer District.”
Said Will: “It was a neat atmosphere, maybe 35,000 out there watching the game on TV.”
After two more wins, the Bucks were on the brink of a long-awaited title, with Game 6 on July 20.
“I told my wife ’They can win it all Tuesday night. We need to go.’ She said, ‘I was thinking the same thing.’ Hey, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
And so it was that Will and Collin were among the 17,397 fans inside the Fiserv Forum as witnesses to the Bucks’ championship victory.
“Wisconsin is a sports-crazy state with lots of blue collar fans,” Kollmeyer said. “It’s like all the stars finally lined up.”