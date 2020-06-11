Tyreque Reed is working when he should be playing.
He’s one of several local minor leaguers whose baseball careers have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. The minor league season has not been officially canceled but is expected to be soon.
Reed, a former Houlka and ICC standout, has been playing in the Texas Rangers organization since being drafted in the eighth round in 2017. This summer, all he can do is work at Ashley Furniture while trying to keep his game sharp.
“Just not being able to play baseball, it’s taking a toll on me,” Reed said. “I’ve been just working and trying to stay busy just to keep myself ready.”
Reed played for three teams last season – two in Class A and one in the Rookie League. He batted .270 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs in 100 games.
He played the last 64 of those games with Hickory (Texas), a Class A team. While there, Reed hit .282 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs.
Minor leaguers had not yet received assignments when the pandemic shutdown came, but Reed said he was ready to take another step toward the majors this year.
“I want to start better, because every year I kind of start slow and I end really well,” he said. “If I can just start better and be consistent, I think I’ll be fine.”
Reed has been working out with some former teammates, including Delvin Zinn. The former Pontotoc and ICC standout was a 23rd-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
Playing for South Bend (Indiana) and Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) last season, Zinn batted .259 with 65 runs scored and 30 stolen bases.
The second baseman figures he would have started this season either at Myrtle Beach (Class A Advanced) or Tennessee (Double-A).
“Some days are harder than others,” Zinn said. “You wish you were out there playing with your boys, but then again, I get to sit at home with my family that I normally don’t get to see during the summer. My momma is taking full advantage of that, got me mowing the yard and stuff.”
It’s been a strange spring and summer for Houston Roth as well. The former Oxford and Ole Miss pitcher had been in Florida at spring training for a month when players were sent home.
He later returned to work out with a friend.
“And it was weird, because I was going golfing and going fishing and stuff,” Roth said. “I was like, this is a strange time of the year. I don’t ever remember doing this. Well, I never have done this because I’ve been playing baseball.”
Roth was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 29th round last year. He had a strong pro debut with Aberdeen (Maryland), a Class A Short team. He was 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 10 games, including four starts.
Roth is staying in shape by working out with former Ole Miss teammates like Parker Caracci, Thomas Dillard and Greer Holston.
“I do feel like I am able to stay sharp,” Roth said. “But it’s tougher, because right now I’d probably be close to 50 innings in. It’s just strange. I haven’t thrown but maybe five live innings this year, and that’s spring training innings I’m counting.”
For Reed, Zinn and Roth, being around their old high school and college teammates can be a big source of encouragement and motivation. Whenever baseball resumes for them, they all feel they’ll be ready.
“It helps out a lot to have somebody in the same situation,” Reed said. “You’re going through the same thing, so you can vent to each other and tell each other how you feel.”