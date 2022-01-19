TUPELO – When Ben “Big Tuna” Parrish steps into the ring, he doesn’t exactly strike fear into his opponents.
But then the fighting begins.
Ask Christian Edwards. He met Parrish in Bellator 266 on Sept. 18. Edwards was 5-0 and a rising star in mixed martial arts fighting, while Parrish was competing for the first time since breaking his leg in 2019.
Parrish, a native of Springville, stepped into the cage with his mullet, unshaved chest and a muffin top hanging over his shorts, a stark contrast to the younger, chiseled, heavily-favored Edwards.
Thirty-eight seconds into the first round, Edwards was on his back, the recipient of a vicious left hook. Parrish’s knockout was a surprise to just about everyone but him – although he didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.
“Getting ready for the fight, I knew it would go that way, I just didn’t know that it would happen that fast,” Parrish said. “That’s what I worked on, was those exact movements. I told him, ‘Keep on chasing me, and I’m going to get you.’ And he kept on chasing me, fell right into my trap.”
Fighting has been a part of Parrish’s life since he was a child growing up in southern Pontotoc County. He was the youngest boy in his neighborhood, which meant he got picked on the most.
When Parrish was 10, a boy three or four years older started bullying him.
“He thought he could bully me, because I looked bullyable, and … I blasted him. That day was honestly the day that I stopped being scared of being hit,” Parrish said.
He didn’t get into organized fighting until high school. After eighth grade, Parrish traded in his football uniform for a karate uniform. He eventually got into MMA fighting and started competing after graduating from South Pontotoc High School in 2011.
Parrish, 29, went pro in 2016 and has a record of 5-1. He’s had to balance his fighting career with everyday life, which includes a 7-year-old daughter, Dorothy, and a full-time job with Fastenal. He’s also an instructor at Tupelo Jiu Jitsu Academy.
Parrish doesn’t possess the bluster of most MMA fighters, but he’s certainly not lacking for confidence. His humble physique belies just how dangerous a fighter he is.
Parrish once weighed about 320 pounds and now fights at 205. He knows opponents underestimate him because of his appearance.
“I’ve won probably half my fights just off that alone,” he said. “I can just tell when they’re looking at me beforehand, they think they’ll steamroll me, and it never goes that way.
“There was one guy, I didn’t even whoop him that bad, but he just knew that he was not getting the job done. He was in utter disbelief when I started blasting him.”
Parrish describes his fighting style as “Vale Tudo,” which is Portugese for “anything goes.”
“If you watch all of my fights on YouTube, it’s not really going to teach you anything, because every time I show up, it’s different,” he said. “I believe that me staying in a flow state like that, changing stuff up, I can’t ever get figured out.”
Parrish’s next bout is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Phoenix, where he will face former Arizona State wrestler Sullivan Cauley (2-0) in Bellator 273. If he can keep winning, Parrish might have the opportunity to move up to UFC – the top tier of MMA fighting. But he’s happy in Bellator and expects to be re-signed after this next fight.
“It’d be a step closer to a world championship and all the money, I guess,” Parrish said of beating Cauley. “At this point, that’s all I’m after. If it’s not going to be more decimals to the left side of a comma, then I want to fight for a world championship.”