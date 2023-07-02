Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Rickie Fowler holds the winner's trophy after winning on the first play-off hole on the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the U.S. Open. The 34-year-old Fowler got his first PGA Tour victory since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He had the 54-hole lead at last month's U.S. Open and in one tournament in each of the previous two years.

