ARLINGTON, Texas — Changing teams is nothing new for Chris Stratton.
The Cardinals are the fourth team he’s pitched in this, his eighth big-league season. Thus far, the Tupelo native has appeared in 28 games with St. Louis and is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA, a 0.980 WHIP, 37 strikeouts and six walks.
“Yeah, it’s been good,” Stratton said of his time with the Cardinals, who acquired him in an August 2022 trade with the Pirates. “The group that’s here is a lot of veterans that have been around a long time and well respected throughout the league. Seeing how they go about their work every day, getting to meet them as people honestly has been a blessing. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Oliver Marmol is in his second season as St. Louis’ manager, and he’s been impressed with what Stratton has brought to the Cardinal relief corps thus far.
“Consistency. He’s been there before,” Marmol said. “He’s gone through it, understands the ups and downs of being a bullpen guy and how to manage that. He speaks into that group in his own way. He’s not a very vocal [guy] but he does a nice job with some of those young guys that haven’t gone through it yet.”
After pitching at Mississippi State from 2010 and 2012, when he was a consensus All-American and SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2012 after going 11-2 with a 2.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts, he was a first-round pick of the Giants in the June 2012 draft.
Stratton, 32, debuted with the Giants in May 2016 and pitched in San Francisco until March 2019, when he was traded to the Angels. Two months later, the Halos traded him to the Pirates in May 2019. Changing teams mid-season like in 2022 when the Pirates shipped him to the Redbirds can be difficult for a player and his family, but he credits his wife, fellow Tupelo native Martha Kate Stratton, for being a superstar when it comes to that.
“Yeah, the first time, I don’t know if it’s a shock, but people playing for one team their whole career is rare. You don’t anticipate it, but when it does happen it takes you aback for a second, but after the first time it isn’t a thing,” Stratton said. “Have to credit my wife. We’ve got three kids, getting them across the country, changing teams and getting to a new city so quickly, she’s been everything in helping me get through all that.”
A starter with the Giants, he has since transitioned into a full-time relief role. The ex-Bulldog made one spot start with Pittsburgh in 2022 and is ready to make another should he be called upon, but likes being able to pitch almost every day out of the bullpen and positively impacting the game that way.
“It [starting] is the thing you did in college. I really enjoyed it and got some starts in the big leagues,” Stratton said. “I miss the challenge of being able to overturn the lineup two and three times. The cat-and-mouse game is always fun. It’s also fun being able to compete every day, having the chance to help your team. I enjoyed my time as a starter, and I’ve really enjoyed my time in the bullpen. If it ever presents itself, I’d definitely be open to it [making another start]. Happy to still be playing and contribute.”
Between June 5 and 7, 2023, Stratton and the Cardinals were in Texas to face the Rangers for a three-game series. And Stratton wasn’t the only MSU product playing in the series as fellow Bulldog Nathaniel Lowe, Texas’ starting first baseman, is a fixture in the Ranger lineup.
“I loved it,” Stratton said of his years at State. “Talking to other players still in the game with me, Brandon Woodruff’s my throwing partner in the offseason, Jonathan Holder, he’s a huge advocate for Mississippi State, Adam Frazier, Hunter Renfroe,” Stratton said. “The list goes on, people that are still around. I haven’t [talked to Lowe]. I’ve actually never met him.”
“He [Lowe] was [at State] after me. I’m kind of an old guy now. I’ve heard great things about him and good to see the things he’s done in the big leagues as a talented hitter. [It’s great] talking with those guys, the memories that we made while we were there. Have gone back a few times and thrown bullpens in the offseason staying connected with some of the coaches. I’ve loved it. I love Starkville. My sister’s actually there now. She’s the goalie coach for the soccer team.”
About the only thing Stratton has yet to accomplish at the big-league level is pitch in the postseason, a debut he hopes will come this fall with the Cardinals.
“It’s one of those things, it hadn’t quite worked out yet but hopefully we can get it going here,” he said. “Yeah, I would love to help and contribute. I’ve heard as soon as you play in those playoff games, then you understand what it is to be a big leaguer and see where it all matters. Then, you just have that hunger to get back there.”
