Tupelo native Hayden Buckley qualifies for US Open By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Jun 7, 2022 Tupelo native Hayden Buckley birdied his last two holes to clinch a spot in the US Open Tuesday morning.Buckley shot 5-under for two rounds and finished in a five-way tie for 13th at his US Open Final Qualifying Site in Columbus, Ohio on Monday.Inclement weather called a halt to things, and play resumed Tuesday morning.Buckley, who played collegiately at Missouri, outlasted former Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth.Buckley is expected to compete in the Canadian Open this weekend.The US Open begins June 16 in Brookline, Massachusetts outside of Boston.