On a challenging first day for many golfers at the U.S. Open in San Diego, Tupelo’s Hayden Buckley was keeping good company.
The 25-year-old former Missouri golf standout shot a 2-under 69 on Thursday and was tied for fifth as play was suspended due to darkness.
The start of the tourney at Torrey Pines had been delayed 90 minutes in the morning due to fog and conditions were windy for much of the day.
Buckley, who’s been chasing his PGA Tour card on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, was a regional qualifier for the U.S. Open a week ago. His solid round on Thursday included three birdies and one bogey.
After an early afternoon tee time on Thursday, Buckley begins his second round at 8:56 a.m. (Central) today. TV coverage is on the Golf Channel this morning and on NBC in prime time.
Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen were tied for the lead at 4-under when darkness fell. Henley had already completed his round of 67, while Oosthuizen had played 16 holes – one of 36 players still on the course when play was suspended.
Former British Open champ Francesco Molinari was at 3-under along with Rafa Cabrera Bello.
Buckley was part of an eye-popping group at 69 that includes golfing household names Brooks Koepka – a four-time major champion – Jon Rahm and defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Koepka’s 69 was his sixth-consecutive round in the 60s in U.S. Open play. He has two wins and a runner-up finish in his last three Opens but missed last year due to injuries.
Defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 73. PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, shot a 75.
For Northeast Mississippi golf fans, Buckley is a familiar name, from his successful career at Missouri, his 2017 Tupelo Amateur title and a 2012 victory in the Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour's "Pros of Tomorrow" event.