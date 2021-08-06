Mississippi St Spring Football

MSU head coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers during the Bulldogs’ spring game. Rogers could get pushed in fall camp by Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham.

STARKVILLE · With preseason practice getting starter, here is the Daily Journal’s projected two-deep depth chart for Mississippi State.

Offense: 

QB: 2, Will Rogers, So.

16, Jack Abraham, R-Sr. 

RB: 7, Jo’quavious Marks, So.

23, Dillon Johnson, So. 

WRH: 31, Jaden Walley, So.

82, Rufus Harvey, R-Fr.

WRY: 85, Austin Williams, R-Sr.

89, Brodie King, R-Jr.

WRZ: 4, Malik Heath, Sr.

17, Caleb Ducking, R-Jr.

WRX: 10, Makai Polk, Jr.

5, Lideatrick Griffin, So.

LT: 67, Charles Cross, R-So.

58, Kameron Jones, R-Jr.

LG: 63, LaQuinston Sharp, SR.

66, Nick Jones, Jr.

C: 57, Cole Smith, R-Jr.

51, Reed Buys, R-So.

RG: 69, Kwatrivous Johnson, R-Jr.

74, Carson Williams, R-Jr. 

RT: 78, Scott Lashley, Grad transfer

58, Kameron Jones, R-Jr.

Defense:

DE: 6, Jordan Davis, Sr.

9, De’Monte Russell, R-So.

NT: 94, Jaden Crumedy, R-Jr.

22, Nathan Pickering, Jr.

DE: 5, Randy Charlton, R-Jr.

17, Aaron Odom, R-Sr.

SLB: 2, Tyrus Wheat, Sr.

34, Sherman Timbs, R-Sr.

WLB: 3, Aaron Brule, R-Jr.

44, Jett Johnson, R-Jr.

MLB: 14, Nathaniel Watson, R-Jr.

16, DeShawn Page, So. 

CB: 13, Emmanuel Forbes, So.

27, Esaias Furdge, R-Jr.

CB: 1, Martin Emerson, Jr.

30, Decamerion Richardson, So.

FS: 38, Fred Peters, Sr.

19, Collin Duncan, Jr.

Bulldog: 12, Shawn Preston Jr, R-Jr.

18, Janari Dean, R-Fr.

SS: 0, Jalen Green, Sr.

28, Londyn Craft, R-Sr.

