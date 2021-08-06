Projected Mississippi State 2021 football depth chart By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU head coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers during the Bulldogs’ spring game. Rogers could get pushed in fall camp by Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham. AP | File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE · With preseason practice getting starter, here is the Daily Journal’s projected two-deep depth chart for Mississippi State.Offense: QB: 2, Will Rogers, So.16, Jack Abraham, R-Sr. RB: 7, Jo’quavious Marks, So.23, Dillon Johnson, So. WRH: 31, Jaden Walley, So.82, Rufus Harvey, R-Fr.WRY: 85, Austin Williams, R-Sr.89, Brodie King, R-Jr.WRZ: 4, Malik Heath, Sr.17, Caleb Ducking, R-Jr.WRX: 10, Makai Polk, Jr.5, Lideatrick Griffin, So.LT: 67, Charles Cross, R-So.58, Kameron Jones, R-Jr.LG: 63, LaQuinston Sharp, SR.66, Nick Jones, Jr.C: 57, Cole Smith, R-Jr.51, Reed Buys, R-So.RG: 69, Kwatrivous Johnson, R-Jr.74, Carson Williams, R-Jr. RT: 78, Scott Lashley, Grad transfer58, Kameron Jones, R-Jr.Defense:DE: 6, Jordan Davis, Sr.9, De’Monte Russell, R-So.NT: 94, Jaden Crumedy, R-Jr.22, Nathan Pickering, Jr.DE: 5, Randy Charlton, R-Jr.17, Aaron Odom, R-Sr.SLB: 2, Tyrus Wheat, Sr.34, Sherman Timbs, R-Sr.WLB: 3, Aaron Brule, R-Jr.44, Jett Johnson, R-Jr.MLB: 14, Nathaniel Watson, R-Jr.16, DeShawn Page, So. CB: 13, Emmanuel Forbes, So.27, Esaias Furdge, R-Jr.CB: 1, Martin Emerson, Jr.30, Decamerion Richardson, So.FS: 38, Fred Peters, Sr.19, Collin Duncan, Jr.Bulldog: 12, Shawn Preston Jr, R-Jr.18, Janari Dean, R-Fr.SS: 0, Jalen Green, Sr.28, Londyn Craft, R-Sr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Depth Chart Mike Leach Will Rogers Jack Abraham Jo'quavious Marks Dillon Johnson Jaden Walley Rufus Harvey Austin Williams Brodie King Malik Heath Caleb Ducking Makai Polk Lideatrick Griffin Charles Cross Kameron Jones Laquinston Sharp Nick Jones Cole Smith Reed Buys Kwatrivous Johnson Carson Williams Scott Lashley Jordan Davis De'monte Russell Jaden Crumedy Nathan Pickering Randy Charlton Aaron Odom Tyrus Wheat Sherman Timbs Aaron Brule Jett Johnson Nathaniel Watson Deshawn Page Emmanuel Forbes Esaias Furdge Martin Emerson Decameion Richardson Fred Peters Collin Duncan Shawn Preston Jr Janari Dean Jalen Green Londyn Craft Mississippi Jr. Linguistics American Football Metallurgy Sport Depth Practice Football Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists