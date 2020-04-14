There will be no more high school games until at least August.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that Mississippi’s public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That effectively shuts down all prep sports competition, which has been suspended by the Mississippi High School Activities Association since March 16.
Schools were tentatively set to reopen on April 20, which meant spring sports would have a shot at completing their seasons, albeit on a compressed schedule.
The MHSAA has not yet officially canceled the remainder of the spring season but will issue a statement regarding the matter later this week.
“It’s understandable, because they’re doing it for the safety of the kids and for us as coaches as well. But it’s still disappointing, because a lot of us were looking forward to a good year,” Tupelo golf coach Seth Swinney said.
This was Swinney’s first year at Tupelo, and he was hoping to lead the Golden Wave boys to a second-straight Class 6A state title. Alas, the Golden Wave played in only one tournament before competition was halted.
Tupelo had five seniors on its roster this year.
“It’s frustrating not to get an opportunity (at a championship) again,” Swinney said. “I’m more disappointed for those five guys that aren’t going to be able to play their senior year.”
Houston’s softball team also had championship aspirations. The Lady Hilltoppers won the 3A crown two years ago and were off to an 11-0-1 start this year behind the pitching of Paige Kilgore and the hitting of Jasmine Rogers, the team’s lone senior.
Rogers was leading the team in hitting with a .520 average.
“She was having one of the best seasons of her life,” coach Derick Kirby said, “and to not get that opportunity to come back and play for me again and with the team that she’s been with since seventh grade … I hate it ended this way.”
Saltillo’s baseball team was also off to a hot start, at 7-1. Coach Eric Reynolds sent his seniors a message a few days ago telling them that all their work the past few years wasn’t for nothing.
“At some point in time, all players have to face the end of their playing career,” Reynolds said, “but you never can foresee it to be something like what we are going through right now, something totally out of your control where you get started and you’re about to start division play and then it’s all taken away from you.”
It’s not just players and coaches who are saddened by a lost season. Tupelo baseball player Peyton Puckett said it hurts his parents that he can’t finish out his senior year on the field.
“As we grow up, our parents are the ones taking us to the ballfields and everywhere else we needed to go,” Puckett said. “They put all this effort into it, too, and I feel for them because they want to be out there as much as we do.
“They’ve been looking towards this moment as long as we have. It’s being taken from everyone, not just the players.”