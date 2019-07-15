The 2019 Pros of Tomorrow golf tournament, scheduled for today and Tuesday, has been canceled due to the weather.
The annual two-day event, held at the Tupelo Country Club, will not be made up. The Mississippi Junior Golf Association tweeted the decision Monday morning.
The next MJGA Junior Tour event will be the Junior Amateur, held on July 22-24. It will be played at the Tunica National Golf Club.
For the Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour, the next event will be the Tour Championship. It is held at the Starkville Country Club on July 30-31. The championship features the top eight players in each age division.