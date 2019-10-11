Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure as Tennessee’s head coach has been a mixed bag.
Pruitt posted a 5-7 record during his first season on Rocky Top last year but did enjoy two victories against then-No. 11 Kentucky and No. 21 Auburn.
Year 2, however, has been a major struggle for the Volunteers. Tennessee (1-4, 0-2 SEC) started the season with a 38-30 loss to Georgia State and its only victory came against FCS foe Chattanooga.
Despite the slow start, Pruitt believes his young team is starting to turn the corner.
“From the first day I walked into this building, we’re a lot closer today than we were then,” Pruitt said. “I see a bunch of guys who are hungry to have success and are willing to do what it takes to have success.”
Brian’s song
Last week, the Vols led No. 3 Georgia for most of the first half before the flood gates opened in what turned into a 43-14 loss. True freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first career start in that contest and completed 14 of 28 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
It was enough for Maurer to get the nod again this week against Mississippi State instead of junior Jarrett Guarantano.
“Maurer is a guy that for the second week in a row we have catered the package around him to see what he does well,” Pruitt said. “I think the longer you do something, the better you get at it. To me, what I see is a guy that seems to have a little more command.”
MSU has kept its starting quarterback plans for Saturday under wraps. The Bulldogs will either go with senior Tommy Stevens, who has started four games this season, or a true freshman of their own in Garrett Shrader, who has one start.
“They’ve played multiple quarterbacks this year that have been very efficient,” Pruitt said. “Both of them can make all the throws. They can read any lose plays or run plays, whatever you want to call it. They’re threats running the football.”
Pruitt is also expecting Mississippi State to be playing at full strength with all of its suspended players suiting up in Knoxville. Five of those suspended players are on the Bulldogs’ two-deep depth chart, including defensive tackle Lee Autry and linebacker Willie Gay Jr., both of whom are considered starters.
“Their suspensions affect them a little more defensively because of some of the players that have been out,” Pruitt said. “I’m sure those guys will play this week and that’ll give them an opportunity to have their best defense out there.”