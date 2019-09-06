The first step in enjoying any hunting season is finding somewhere to hunt and, for Mississippians, roughly 1.6 million acres of options stand ready for the taking. How to best gain advantage of hunting availabilities on public land, then, becomes the question.
Public freedom to hunt public land is one of the great treasures of our nation. The fact it’s open to everyone, though, means the opportunity is balanced by a challenge from the same fact.
It’s open to everyone, so how does a hunter work with that?
The standard advice for anyone hunting public land is to get as far away from everyone else as possible, and there’s a tremendous value to this. The vast majority of hunters on public land spend the vast majority of their time hunting close to the public roads and ATV access trails that let them get to their jump-off points without breaking a sweat or huffing a hurried breath.
For those willing to expend the effort to cover more ground, either by mountain bike or simply through walking alone, a world of choices lie waiting to be discovered.
Beyond simply fleeing the crowd, though, stands the opportunity to use the pressure from other hunters to your advantage. Finding deer sign and patterning deer is a lot more challenging than finding people sign and patterning people, so why not study both to see how the second matter affects the first?
Beginning with a map of the place you’ll want to hunt and comparing it to aerial photos of the land available from maps.google.com or any number of state and federal sources, pick out the places people will enter the woods and begin bumping deer, then pick out the escape routes the bumped deer will likely take in response to slip away.
One of the best sources for accurate, printed topographical maps is mytopo.com, a site that offers custom printed maps of both public and private ground in a variety of sizes and qualities.
Map it out
For immediate feedback on where you stand relative to boundaries and land features, not to mention the truck you walked away from some hours before, use your smartphone app store to find the app “onX Hunt.”
For a reasonable subscription fee, this app allows users to download and carry with them maps that indicate property boundaries and include the names of the property owners.
The app will also track your movements, is customizable with your own information about stands and camera sites, and can be downloaded for use without cell phone service in the field.
If you can position yourself well away from the road well before other hunters begin to arrive, situated along a travel corridor between where the near-road racket will commence and a nasty, thick piece of cover to which deer will likely retreat, you may well find you’ve turned public land’s chief disadvantage to your favor.
Find the food
While you’re scouting the back of beyond, finding the deer’s food sources will be goal No. 1.
A secluded acorn crop or a dense thicket of browse can be a gold mine when located deep inside a tract of public land. It’s the sort of place the last of the non-nocturnal deer will be found.
They should remain relatively comfortable while feeding in these areas during daylight hours due to lack of pressure so far from the road.
Leave the noise
Stalk toward your stand site as though it were an animal you were hunting yourself. Be aware of your noise and the direction of the wind.
If the deer you’re hoping to hunt or even have bumped toward you by other hunters lie along the most direct route to your stand, then obviously you can’t walk in that way.
Do your best to keep the careless pressure exerted by other hunters confined to the areas everyone else hunts.