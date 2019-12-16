OXFORD – Lane Kiffin’s first quarterback commit as Ole Miss coach could lend some insight into his offense.
Slender Stephenville, Texas senior Kade Renfro visited Ole Miss over the weekend and committed to the Rebels Monday making the announcement on his Twitter page.
Hailing from the same hometown as the late Jevan Snead, the Rebels’ starting quarterback in 2008 and 2009, Renfro is listed at 6-foot-3 ½ and 189 pounds and is rated a three-star pro-style quarterback.
Evaluation on his 247Sports.com bio page describes a runner who is “mobile enough to keep defenses honest.”
Renfro is rated the No. 51 pro style quarterback and No. 193 player in Texas, ratings some believe could be impacted by the fact that he started for only one season.
Ole Miss had a run-heavy offense under Rich Rodriguez in 2019 with freshman John Rhys Plumlee racing to the SEC rushing lead with 113.7 yards a game.
Plumlee, listed at 6-feet tall, could often get the corner or take the run on an RPO and make a defender pay for be slightly out of position.
There has been speculation that Plumlee, who will also play baseball in the spring, could change positions under Kiffin.
After Kiffin’s hiring quarterback Grant Tisdale, who had announced his intention to transfer, decided to remain at Ole Miss. So too did Matt Corral, who began the season as the starter only to lose the job to Plumlee, a better runner.
They will be part of a spring-time quarterback competition along with Kinkead Dent (6-5, 194), who’s skill set is similar to Renfro’s.
Tisdale, Plumlee and Dent were all true freshmen in 2019, Corral a redshirt freshman.
Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic team passed the ball on 47.7 percent of 970 plays in 2019 while Ole Miss passed on 36.1 percent of 891 plays.