The quarterback position, seemingly settled in the preseason, is a hot topic at both Mississippi State and Ole Miss as college football’s Week 6 arrives.
Northeast Mississippi’s SEC teams are both licking wounds after big road losses to their conference counterparts in Alabama.
MSU lost 56-23 at No. 7 Auburn on Saturday night, while Ole Miss fell 59-31 at then-No. 2 Alabama earlier in the day.
Alabama rose to No. 1 in both major polls on Sunday.
The Bulldogs will have to lick those wounds a little longer. They are open this week and will return to action Oct. 12 at struggling Tennessee.
Ole Miss is at home Saturday night against Vanderbilt in a 6:30 start to be televised on the SEC Network.
MSU quarterback Tommy Stevens, the graduate transfer from Penn State, has struggled with injuries. He left the Auburn game after two series and was in a walking boot on the sideline afterward.
Freshman Garrett Shrader relieved Stevens, as he has in two other games this season, and was 12 for 23 passing for 209 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ole Miss redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral did not start the Alabama game because of bruised ribs suffered in the Rebels’ 28-20 loss to visiting California the week before.
Freshman John Rhys Plumlee nearly rallied the Rebels to overtime against Cal and was impressive in his first college start against the Crimson Tide.
Plumlee rushed 25 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. After a slow start in the passing game he had some big completions in the second half and finished 10 for 28 for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted on his last attempt, which he floated over the middle.
The 31 points, 24 with Plumlee behind center, are the most Alabama has allowed this season.
Vanderbilt (1-3) pulled away in the third quarter in a 14-10 game to win 24-18 against Northern Illinois on Saturday.