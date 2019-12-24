STARKVILLE • A year ago at this time, Garrett Shrader was getting his first taste of college football.
Shrader graduated high school early and participated in a handful of Mississippi State’s bowl practices where he was getting chased around by three future first-round NFL draft picks.
The young quarterback vividly remembers his first day when defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons wrapped a massive arm around his shoulders and asked if Shrader was running the scout team.
“That was kind of my introduction last year,” Shrader said. “It’s a lot different story now having the reins right now and running the offense.”
The past 12 months have blown by like a blur for Shrader. He learned the ropes of the offense in the spring but was sort of the forgotten man in the fall as Tommy Stevens and Keytaon Thompson battled it out in camp for the starting job.
However, when Stevens went down in Week 2 against Southern Miss, it was Shrader that coach Joe Moorhead turned to off the bench. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder quickly won over his teammates with his gritty and determined play and also endeared himself to the Bulldogs’ fan base as well.
Now the Charlotte, North Carolina native cannot go out in public in Starkville without being spotted.
“It’s definitely hard to hide around here,” Shrader said. “I don’t know if it’s my look or what. I don’t think too much of it really but I hate when people come up and only want to talk about football. I just try to hang out and be one of the guys.”
Shrader went on to see action in 10 games during the regular season and earned four starts. He led MSU to victories over Kentucky and Ole Miss while completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and five interception and also rushing for 587 yards and six more scores.
“I did an alright job this year but I want to keep getting better,” Shrader said.
Shrader believes his early arrival last year is what allowed him to be in this position so soon and have the success that he enjoyed.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now if I didn’t enroll early,” Shrader said. “That was the biggest thing to set me up for early success and even moving forward to have that extra six months of development.”
Another benefit that he credits is having a veteran signal caller like Stevens around that understands all the nuances of Moorhead’s offensive playbook.
“Tommy has been a huge help as far as reads and coverage recognition,” Shrader said. “He understands it and whenever I have a question I can go to him and he’ll let me know.”
While Shrader’s popularity is at an all-time high after leading State to an Egg Bowl victory, it was tough for him to see the fans hot-and-cold reactions towards his head coach throughout the season. Moorhead and Shrader have been tight since they met at a Penn State football camp about four years ago.
“I have a great relationship with him and that’s the whole reason that I came to State,” Shrader said. “That’s the only reason really.”
Shrader supports Moorhead wholeheartedly and hopes the fan base will as well as they continue to build towards the Bulldogs’ future.
“He has a certain set of beliefs about how a program should be run,” Shrader said. “Just getting everybody to buy into that is the biggest thing. I absolutely believe in him and everything that he says and does. He’s going to be my coach and we’re going to win a bunch more games.”