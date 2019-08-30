Mississippi State defeated Louisiana 56-10 in the third game of the season last year while rolling up 607 yards of offense in the process.
But the Ragin’ Cajuns continued to build under first-year coach Billy Napier in 2018 and finished with a 7-7 record with appearances in both the Sun Belt Conference championship game and the Cure Bowl.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs will play Louisiana once again and the Ragin’ Cajuns are eager to showcase how much they’ve improved since their last meeting in Starkville.
“That’s in the past,” Napier said. “All we’re worried about is this year, this matchup, this team. Their personnel is going to be different and our personnel is going to be different. It’s two new teams with new identities.”
New field generals
Both teams will be breaking in a new starting quarterback. Levi Lewis takes over as Louisiana’s signal caller after appearing in all 14 games and completing 63 percent of his passes last season. The junior southpaw did make three starts as a freshman in 2017 and was 2 of 5 passing for 21 yards and rushed twice for nine yards against MSU last year.
Napier and his coaching staff are having a challenging time trying to prepare for the Bulldogs’ new starting quarterback Tommy Stevens. However, they have been able to scout Stevens playing in Joe Moorhead’s offense during their two seasons together at Penn State.
“This quarterback in particular is a guy who has great arm talent,” Napier said. “He’s an accurate passer. Many of the people who were at the Manning camp this past summer felt like he was one of the better kids there. He’s a good athlete and they used him in many unique ways at Penn State.
“There’s no surprise that he won a very competitive, spirited battle for that position and I think it’ll be a very smooth transition because of his history with that system in the past.”
State finished with the No. 1 defense in the nation last year, which Napier witnessed firsthand. The Bulldogs limited Louisiana to just 65 yards rushing with eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
“Overall on defense, they’ll be very talented,” Napier said. “The linebacker corps in particular is big, fast, athletic and played quite a bit last year. A lot of the players that are going to end up playing and being starters for them this year have significant time.
“They were deep and rotated a number of players through.”
Napier knows what SEC talent looks like after spending six years working under Nick Saban at Alabama. He said several players on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ roster are just as talented as some of the athletes that Mississippi State will run out there on Saturday.
“We’ve got guys that could play on their team and they’ve probably got some guys that maybe couldn’t play on our team,” Napier said.