Rams

The Vardaman Rams celebrate after Friday's comeback win over Hamilton to win the 1-1A division for the second year in a row.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – The streak continues for the Vardaman Rams, as a five-run seventh inning propelled them to an 8-7 comeback win Friday to claim the Division 1-1A title for the second-straight year.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you