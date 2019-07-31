STARKVILLE – Nettleton’s Sarah Raper and Tupelo Christian Prep’s Jackson Mills ended the summer golf circuit as overall champions of the Coke Tour.
Both golfers took home the overall points championship in the Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour at the Starkville Country Club on Wednesday afternoon. Raper won the Girls 13-18 division, while Mills won the Boys 16-18 division.
Raper won five out of the seven events she played in this summer, and finished second in the other two. Mills won two events this summer.
Both lost in this week’s championship tournament, though.
Mills was defeated by Starkville’s Zach Buntin in a playoff hole. Down by two strokes entering the second day of the tournament, Buntin shot a 2-under 70 to tie Mills before defeating him in the playoff.
Both golfers finished with a 2-under 142 in the tournament.
This is Buntin's second-straight championship tournament win. He defeated Nettleton's Riley Mayhew last year in the boys 14-15 division.
“I had a really strong first nine today,” Buntin said. “We both had birdies at the end of the match and the playoff was intense. There was definitely nerves. I just played golf and hit the shots like I knew how to hit them.”
In the girls championship, Raper was defeated by Kate McElhinney. Raper improved her score from Tuesday by six strokes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome McElhinney, and both shot an 82 on the day.
Raper ended the tournament with a 26-over 170, while McElhinney finished with a 167.
“This summer was really great,” Raper said. “I really enjoyed it. I did a lot better than I did last year, and I had a lot more confidence in my game. I played really well over the school year and I learned how to gain mental strength and I brought that out here this summer.”
Other Winners
In the boys 14-15 division, Tupelo’s Jake Brown took home the overall points championship. He did not play in the championship tournament, and Parker Owen won by four strokes.
In the boys 12-13, Bruce McClung overcame a three-stroke deficit to defeat Bryce Cooper, but Cooper won the overall points title.
Kolton Owen won the powerade division, and John Avery Storey won the boys 10-11 division.
In the girls 10-12, Eliza Yelverton was the only participant this summer so she won the overall points title by default. She did not participate in the championship tournament.