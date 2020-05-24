Ole Miss picked up a verbal commitment Sunday from an Alabama offensive tackle.
Micah Pettus, listed at 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, announced his college choice on his Instagram page after giving the word to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin earlier in the day.
Pettus, a three-star prospect from Harvest, outside of Huntsville, had offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and others.
He becomes the Rebels’ fourth commitment for the 2021 class.
Ole Miss is currently No. 71 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.