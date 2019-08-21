OXFORD – Gilbert, Arizona forward Shon Robinson will reclassify his recruiting status and will be a part of Ole Miss basketball this season.
Robinson broke the news on his Twitter page Wednesday evening. He was originially a part of the 2020-2021 recruiting class.
An athletic, 6-foot-10 power forward Robinson wrote the definition of “reclassify” then wrote “The Journey Continues … #2019. #HottyToddy #OleMiss Make That Move.”
The move had been speculated for quite some time.
He is expected to arrive on campus Saturday.
Robinson chose Ole Miss over Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, Kansas State and others.
He is rated the No. 175 overall player, the No. 33 power forward, on the 247Sports.com composite list.