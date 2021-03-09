Ole Miss remained No. 4 in this week’s release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
It’s an All-SEC top five with Arkansas at No. 1 followed by Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida.
The Rebels won three games against Belmont, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference pick, by scores of 12-4, 4-3 and 8-7.
Ole Miss is at home tonight at 6:30 against Alcorn State. The Braves are 3-0 after outscoring Mississippi Valley State 39-5 over the weekend.
The Rebels return home Friday for their final pre-SEC weekend as Louisiana-Monroe visits.