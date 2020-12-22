OXFORD – Coming off its first loss of the season, Ole Miss will face Tennessee-Martin today.
Tipoff is 4 p.m., at the Pavilion where only 10 percent of capacity will be allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
After today’s game the Rebels take a week off before opening SEC play at Alabama on Dec. 29.
The Rebels (4-1) won four straight before losing 65-62 at Dayton on Saturday.
While defense typically has been strong for Ole Miss perimeter shooting has not.
The Rebels made Dayton take tough shots, but the Flyers often hit them out-shooting Ole Miss 51 percent to 41 percent.
The Rebels go into today’s game holding opponents to 36.8 percent shooting on average but themselves shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range.
Tennessee-Martin is 3-1 following an 81-63 home loss to Western Illinois on Saturday.
The Skyhawks have wins against Evansville, Bethel and Southeast Missouri.