OXFORD – Coming off its first loss of the season, Ole Miss will face Tennessee-Martin today.

Tipoff is 4 p.m., at the Pavilion where only 10 percent of capacity will be allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After today’s game the Rebels take a week off before opening SEC play at Alabama on Dec. 29.

The Rebels (4-1) won four straight before losing 65-62 at Dayton on Saturday.

While defense typically has been strong for Ole Miss perimeter shooting has not.

The Rebels made Dayton take tough shots, but the Flyers often hit them out-shooting Ole Miss 51 percent to 41 percent.

The Rebels go into today’s game holding opponents to 36.8 percent shooting on average but themselves shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range.

Tennessee-Martin is 3-1 following an 81-63 home loss to Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Skyhawks have wins against Evansville, Bethel and Southeast Missouri.

