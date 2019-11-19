OXFORD – The Ole Miss defense gave the Rebels enough cushion to cruise at the end, but they cruised too much, and their coach wasn’t happy.
Seattle closed with a 15-2 run, but Ole Miss ultimately earned a 65-52 win before 6,316 at The Pavilion Tuesday.
It was the Rebels’ (4-0) final game before Saturday’s trip to face No. 16 Memphis.
“We tried to guard at a high level for most of the game,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “The last 8 minutes were about as embarrassed as a coach at Ole Miss. Maybe some of the guys who were in the game at that time proved me right … why their role is what their role is.”
Reserves Carlos Curry, Franco Miller, Antavion Collum and Bryce Williams were among the players on the floor at the end.
Ole Miss held Seattle to below 25 percent shooting much of the game.
The Redhawks struggled to score over or around Ole Miss center Khadim Sy most of the night.
Sy’s numbers weren’t jaw dropping – 7 points and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes – but he altered shots whether the Redhawks drove at him and shot awkwardly or whether they chose a contested jumper outside the lane that the Rebels gobbled up off the glass.
Ole Miss had a plus-8 rebounding edge.
Seattle (2-4) had lost at Washington State, at home against Eastern Washington and at Syracuse in three of its last four games.
The Redhawks trailed 30-17 at halftime and didn’t reach 40 points until Morgan Means hit the first of two free throws with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the game.
The Redhawks’ two best players’ – guard Terrell Brown and forward Myles Carter averaging a combined 37 points – both had three fouls at halftime.
Brown finished with 17 points, but Carter, contending with Sy more, had six.
Seattle shot 28.6 percent for the game.
Ole Miss was led by power forward KJ Buffen with 13 points and guard Breein Tyree with 10.
The Redhawks missed 10-straight shots at one point in the first half as the Rebels stretched the lead. They missed their first six shots in the second half.