OXFORD – Ole Miss sophomore basketball player Blake Hinson, a starter for 58 of 60 games over both of his two seasons, will transfer.
Rebels coach Kermit Davis confirmed the news which was first reported by 247Sports.
Hinson started 27 of 28 games last season averaging 31.3 minutes, 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.
The Rebels, though, ranked No. 12 in the SEC in rebound margin at minus-1.0 in a 15-17 season, and Hinson’s decision comes after Davis signed Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White, the No. 2 rebounder in the Pac-12 last season.
White, a power forward like Hinson, averaged 8.8 rebounds and was also an effective scorer around the basket shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.
Hinson shot 39.6 percent from the floor, 31.9 percent from 3-point range.
Hinson attempted 141 3-point shots last season compared to zero for White.
White was ranked the No. 2 graduate transfer this season by ESPN.