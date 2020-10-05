OXFORD -- Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has been named special teams player of the week in the SEC.
Brown punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.
Under new coach Lane Kiffin Brown has been called on for more traditional punting. In recent seasons he'd done more rugby-style punting.
A senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Brown has appeared in 30 career games. He's averaging 49.0 yards, No. 2 in the nation.