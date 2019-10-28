As losses mount, Mississippi’s SEC teams will limp into November with identical overall records and riding a combined streak of six-straight losses.
The most recent was Saturday when Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4 SEC) gave up nearly half a hundred points in a 49-30 loss at Texas A&M.
Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3 SEC) was idle Saturday, a week after losing at home to the Aggies, 24-17.
Both teams face SEC West opponents on the road this weekend, with the Bulldogs at struggling Arkansas and the Rebels at No. 11 Auburn.
Both of those opponents are coming off league losses.
MSU-Arkansas will kick at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and the game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss-Auburn will kick at 6 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN2.
Arkansas was hammered 48-7 at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.
The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are facing the very real possiblity of back-to-back winless SEC seasons. They have lost 16-straight conference games dating back to a 38-37 comeback win at Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017.
The Bulldogs have won the last two in the series which Arkansas leads 16-12-1.
In its 19-point loss to the Aggies, Mississippi State had three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception. On a third fumble, the Bulldogs recovered and retained possession.
At Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3 SEC), coach Matt Luke unveiled an injury list 10-players strong last Monday but was hopeful that all on it – including quarterback John Rhys Plumlee – would be ready for Auburn.
Those players were reevaluated Sunday in the Rebels’ walk-through, and Luke will update their status today at his regularly scheduled press conference.
Auburn (6-2, 3-2 SEC) lost 23-20 at LSU – the nation’s new No. 1 team – on Saturday. Auburn punted 10 times and managed just 287 yards.
The Rebels last defeated Auburn 27-19, on the road in 2015. The Tigers won 31-16 in Oxford last year.