If Northeast Mississippi’s SEC football teams carried momentum into this past weekend, it’s hard to say they will carry much into Week 4.
Kansas State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter – one on a 100-yard kickoff return – to come from behind and defeat Mississippi State 31-24 in Starkville on Saturday.
Ole Miss won 40-29 against Southeastern Louisiana in Oxford, but Rebels coach Matt Luke wasn’t happy with many aspects of his team’s play.
The Bulldogs and Rebels were both coming off big Week 3 wins, MSU against Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss against Arkansas.
The Bulldogs open SEC play Saturday at Kentucky in a 3 p.m. start that will air on the SEC Network.
Kentucky (2-1) missed a field goal that would have given it a lead over Florida in the final minute in Lexington on Saturday. The Gators went on to win 29-21.
Ole Miss faces new No. 23 California, whose 3-0 record includes a 20-19 win at then-No. 23 Washington in Week 2. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.
This is Cal’s return trip from the Rebels’ visit to Berkeley in 2017, when the Bears won 27-16.
The Bulldogs got 111 rushing yards on 24 carries from Kylin Hill but struggled at quarterback when injured starter Tommy Stevens left the game. Redshirt freshman Garrett Shrader was 4 for 12 passing for 51 yards.
The Bulldogs continue to play without suspended defensive starters Lee Autry and Willie Gay.
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler and offensive guard Dareuan Parker missed the game with injuries.
The Rebels got solid defensive play from their inside linebackers in the group’s first game without junior Mohamed Sanogo, the team’s leading tackler last year, as Ole Miss held Southeastern Louisiana to 66 rushing yards.
However, Luke felt the Lions “exposed” some things in the Rebels’ secondary as quarterback Chason Virgil passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels were able to intercept Virgil three times, the last coming by inside linebacker Donta Evans with less than 6 minutes to play to kill a Lions drive that could have tied it.