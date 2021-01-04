OXFORD – An unbeaten start to the season is over, and the SEC losing streak lives on for the Ole Miss women.
The Rebels had leads of 13 points in the third quarter and eight points with 3 minutes, 3 seconds to play but couldn’t hold off LSU and lost their SEC opener 77-69 in overtime before a sparse gathering at The Pavilion on Monday afternoon.
Ole Miss has lost 24-straight games to SEC opponents, two of those in conference tournament play. The Rebels last won in the conference against Vanderbilt, 65-60, on Valentine’s night in 2019.
Because of COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing the Rebels (6-1, 0-1 SEC) had not played since winning 64-34 at George Mason on Dec. 19.
Since that time two games have been postponed including the Dec. 31 conference opener at No. 5 South Carolina.
The LSU game itself was backed up a day. When it finally arrived Ole Miss had only eight active players, a group that did not include freshman Madison Scott, one of three players averaging in double figures and the team’s leading rebounder.
Adding to the complications was early foul trouble for Shakira Austin which limited the Rebels’ best player in the early going.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said she wasn’t able to practice her players through the layoff until Sunday. Fatigue was a factor, she said.
“When I saw their faces in overtime I was like, ‘If we come out with a win it will be a miracle. They were dead.’”
McPhee-McCuin said she doesn’t know when other players might return.
Ole Miss plays Auburn here Thursday night at 6.
“We really missed Maddie. She would have helped us on the offensive boards,” McPhee-McCuin said.
Through it all the Ole Miss managed to hold LSU (4-4, 2-0 SEC) at bay most of the game and seemed poised to pull away when Austin hit a turnaround jumper for a 62-54 lead at the 3:03 mark.
However, it took LSU just one possession to cut the lead in half. Point guard Khayla Pointer banked home a shot, and was fouled by Donnetta Johnson, the fifth of the game for one of the Rebels’ key performers. Pointer missed the free throw, but LSU rebounded, drew another foul and Pointer went back to the free throw line. This time she hit both, and the Tigers felt the momentum shift.
Austin led Ole Miss with 20 points.
Freshman Snudda Collins had her third-best scoring game with 14 points, but she and others missed some clean looks in the fourth quarter.
Ole Miss lost the lead in regulation but forced a tie and had the last shot, but Austin missed.
The Tigers dominated the overtime.
“Obviously we didn’t have everybody, but I thought there was enough. There were opportunities in the game where we should have just won, but we didn’t have the legs,” McPhee-McCuin said.