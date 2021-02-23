OXFORD – Ole Miss sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier has been named SEC baseball co-player of the week.
A sophomore from Cypress Creek, Texas, Chatagnier hit .455 with four doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored as Ole Miss earned top-10 wins against TCU, Texas Tech and Texas in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
The Rebels are ranked No. 1 by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.
Chatagnier’s best game was Monday in the Rebels’ 8-1 win over the Longhorns when he was 3 for 4 with three doubles.
Ole Miss plays its home opener Wednesday at 4 against Arkansas State.