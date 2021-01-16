OXFORD – When shots don’t fall most of the game the margin for error is extremely small in the final seconds.
Jarkel Joiner realized that the hard way when he stepped on the baseline with roughly 25 seconds left Saturday.
The turnover left Ole Miss unable to tie, and Georgia, on the strength of stellar second-half shooting, won 78-74 at The Pavilion leaving Joiner’s best game at his hometown school to be used in a losing effort.
The former Oxford High School star, eligible this season after transferring from Cal-State Bakersfield, had 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting.
It was a season-high for Joiner who began the day averaging 8.8 points. He scored 34 against California Baptist while playing at Bakersfield.
After the turnover Joiner fouled Georgia guard Savir Wheeler who calmly sank two free throws to put the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4 SEC) ahead by five with 18 seconds left.
“I’ve just got to be more aware of where I am on the court,” Joiner said. “I’ve got to make a play better than that. I can’t be careless with the ball.”
Free throws were another issue for Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4 SEC) which was just 5 for 15 from the line.
After watching a late nine-point lead evaporate at Florida earlier this week the Rebels lost their third-straight and their fifth in six games.
The comeback led by Devontae Shuler – who had 24 points – and Joiner was necessary because of the Rebels’ poor early shooting that allowed Georgia to build a 15-point second-half lead.
Ole Miss finished 7 for 22 from 3-point range but missed 14 of its first 15 behind the arc.
Rebels coach Kermit Davis said he thought his players let poor shooting affect their defensive mentality in the second half. Georgia shot 40.9 percent in the first half, 75 percent in the second.
“Their guards got inside us. We don’t have a lot of rim protection. I thought that would improve this year, but it really hasn’t,” Davis said.
In desperation the Rebels fouled to put Georgia at the free throw line, an unfortunate strategy against a team that shot 88.2 percent there.
It was Joiner’s 3 with 11:25 left that got the Rebels within 12. He finished 2 for 6 behind the arc.
Playing downhill helped Joiner find a groove on offense, Davis said. Joiner was in the gym Saturday morning at 5 putting up shots.
“The coaching staff, the team, have always had confidence in me telling me to keep shooting,” Joiner said. “I never got down on myself. I’ve kept shooting, kept playing the game.”