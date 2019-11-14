OXFORD – Ole Miss baseball will conclude its fall practice Friday at 2:30 with the annual Pizza Bowl.
In one 10-inning game the winners get pizza while the losers run sprints. Pitchers Greer Holston and Taylor Broadway the captains.
The heavy lifting of fall ball is already complete with Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and his staff having to approaching things a little differently with 18 freshmen
Rebels coach Mike Bianco and his staff have had to coach a little differently with 21 newcomers, 18 freshmen.
“There are so many new faces out there. There’s been more patience and going over things so there was a lot more teaching, but one of the things I realized the last week or so was how much better we’ve gotten, how much we learned in all three phases of the game.”
They’re not ordinary freshmen.
The Rebels’ 2020 signing class is ranked No. 2 and has drawn comparisons to the 2017 class which was ranked No. 1. Most of those guys departed in the spring.
Like that class these newcomers are competing for jobs.
Freshman Hayden Dunhurst and juco transfer Hayden Leatherwood and Ben Van Cleve all had big hits when Ole Miss outscored Memphis 8-0 in 12 innings of scrimmage work on Nov. 1.
“It’s a high-end, talented recruiting class, and you could really see that in the fall,” Bianco said.
Ole Miss went 41-27 last season, losing an NCAA super regional at Arkansas in three games.
The Rebels lost their top four hitters from a team that hit a collective .282. They must also replace Friday night pitcher Will Ethridge. That role will likely go to sophomore left-hander Doug Nikhazy who was 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 89 2/3 innings as a freshman.
With Tyler Keenan returning at third base and second baseman Anthony Servideo moving over to short to replace Grae Kessinger those positions are locked in.
Competitions at second base and first base will carry over when spring practice begins in January.
Junior Tim Elko and sophomore Kevin Graham are competing at first base, and both spent time in the outfield as well.
The outfield positions are less settled, and those competitions will include two more freshmen – football players Jerrion Ealy and John Rhys Plumlee – who did not compete in fall ball.
Bianco said Ealy and Plumlee have the ability to play both sports, but they’re going to have to show their worth quickly in the spring to compete for jobs.
“What they can’t make up is all the live reps, all the batting practice. Other guys got 65-70 at-bats in the fall against Division 1 pitching, not high school pitching. That’s huge,” he said.