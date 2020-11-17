OXFORD – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has received a positive test for COVID-19, the school announced on Tuesday.
Davis was tested on Monday as part of the team’s regular protocol.
He took a second test Tuesday and was waiting on results.
The school earlier Tuesday announced tipoff times for the men’s and women’s season-opening games next week as part of the Justin Reed Classic.
Men’s basketball has largely avoided COVID-19 issues.
Other coaches and players are currently following contract tracing guidelines.
“Those found to be a close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines,” the prepared statement said.
If Davis’ second test is positive, Davis will remain in isolation at his home and will miss the first two games of the season.
Assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as interim head coach during Davis’ absence.
Davis will be able to observe practices and communicate with the team virtually.
Ole Miss is scheduled to open the season Nov. 25 against Central Arkansas at 1 p.m.
The Rebels are scheduled to face Jackson State on Thursday at 1 and will play Arkansas State Friday night at 7.
The Jackson State and Arkansas State games will appear on The SEC Network.
Davis, who attended grade school in Tupelo, is 35-30 with an NCAA Tournament appearance as he prepares to begin his third season at Ole Miss.
The Rebels were 15-17, 6-12 in the SEC, last year.
Davis was hired after a 16-year run at Middle Tennessee State in which he went 332-188 and reached in three of his last six years.