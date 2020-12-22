OXFORD – Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams has been let go, sources say.
Adams, a Meridian native and former Southern Miss player, spent much of his coaching career in the Carolinas. He was a member of Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State staff in 2019 before joining Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
He is the first known casualty of the staff.
The Ole Miss defense struggled from the outset of the season and finished last among the nation’s 127 FBS teams in total defense giving up 535.7 yards a game on average.
There were no categories in which the Rebels excelled. They were the nation’s worst in passing yards allowed (324.4 ypg), ranked No. 122 in scoring defense (40.3 ppg) and No. 104 in rushing defense (211.2 ypg).
Previous coaching stops for Adams include East Carolina, South Carolina and North Carolina.
He was the position coach for Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, while at South Carolina.