OXFORD – A strong defensive performance for the second time in a week gave Ole Miss something it hasn’t had this season – back-to-back SEC wins.
Jarkel Joiner had 21 points, and Devontae Shuler added 17, and Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 61-50 before a socially distanced crowd at The Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels relied on their 2-3 zone to handle Mississippi State 64-46 Tuesday night in Starkville. This time it was the 1-3-1 zone that made the Aggies uncomfortable.
Ole Miss forced 18 turnovers that led to 25 points.
Frustrated after a 75-61 loss to LSU on Jan. 9, Davis said his teams – which have used the 1-3-1 for years – should run it like the “Cadillac” of 1-3-1 defenses.
He wasn’t seeing that and said the Rebels had only shown they could be an “elite” defensive team against mid-majors.
“Coach always coaches us hard,” Joiner said, “but we take coaching and criticism and put it into play. We want to show that we can do it against high majors, and we’re doing that.”
The Aggies (7-6, 2-5 SEC) reached 50 points on a free throw with 35 seconds left.
Meanwhile the Rebels (8-6, 3-5 SEC) drove the 1-3-1 like a high-end machine and not a Pinto as the Aggies frequently struggled with movement and trapping.
The 1-3-1 helped Ole Miss overcome a seven-point deficit late in the first half as Texas A&M had five turnovers over the last 3 minutes, 33 seconds.
Ole Miss used an 18-2 run over the late first and early second halves to go from 26-19 down to 37-28 ahead.
Davis’ assistant coaches tweaked the 1-3-1 at halftime based on what they’d seen from Texas A&M personnel.
When Davis got away from it briefly the Aggies hit a couple of shots, and he was back in it quickly. Just as quickly an Ole Miss lead that had been cut to eight was pushed to 16.
The lead peaked at 18 at 57-39 with 5:30 remaining.
Shuler, the hero on offense at MSU, missed seven of his first nine shots before finding his groove.
Joiner thrived with his mid-range game and was 7-for-11 shooting.
Davis likes the way the Rebels have responded over the past week to his defensive challenge.
“They took it to heart. They’ve been good in practice, and they’ve been really committed on that end,” he said.