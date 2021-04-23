OXFORD – When Ole Miss fans, unencumbered by COVID-19 attendance limits, file into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday they’ll see the first-team Rebels against their second-unit teammates.
What fans won’t see is the rebirth of the wide receivers unit as they move past Elijah Moore.
Moore led the nation in catches per game and receiving yards per game in 2020. His draft stock has risen, and in a week many project him to be taken in the first round.
However, because of injuries many players – particularly on offense – have been limited or held out completely in spring practice.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t discuss the specifics of injuries, but receivers Jonathan Mingo, Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders have all missed work.
In addition, John Rhys Plumlee, who could compete at slot receiver in the fall, has missed spring practice while playing baseball.
One newcomer to keep an eye on will be Qua Davis, formerly of Biggersville and Itawamba Community College.
The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Live-streaming will be available through SEC Network Plus.
“The first time we’ve been in the stadium without COVID restrictions so it would be good for a lot of people to be there to enjoy something that a lot of them haven’t been able to,” Kiffin said.
Considering last year the format looks like a mismatch in favor of the offense. However, the defense has played better this spring, and the offense has been without some top playmakers.
The new bodies on defense have created some depth. The second team will be more competitive than it would have been had there been a Grove Bowl last year.
“I feel as though the defense has made big strides. The biggest thing is keeping that momentum off the bowl game,” senior cornerback Keidron Smith said. “We played very well in the bowl game. We want to continue to make positive strides.”
Bodies moving in and out have made things challenging for Kiffin and his staff from a player evaluation standpoint.
As spring wraps up there’s little he’s looking for Saturday beyond how some players handle a game-like environment.
“It’s more like a game with some crowd, more build-up to it, some anxiety, so I think sometimes you can see that with guys you haven’t played before,” Kiffin said.
Smith said players look forward to game format, something different than a regular practice, but players also welcome the end of spring drills.
“It’s been a long, hard year with all the COVID thing going on, us not being able to go home. We’ve been competing with each other all spring. This last game, it’s just going out there and having fun,” he said.