Ole Miss third baseman Tim Elko, the Rebels’ senior captain, has been named SEC player of the week after going 10 for 17 (.588) with five home runs and 13 RBIs.
Elko was also named national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
Elko got off to a slow start but has raised his average from .102 to .310.
He had three home runs in the Rebels’ weekend sweep of Belmont including two in Sunday’s 8-7 win.
Elko’s three-run shot in the seventh put Ole Miss ahead 7-4.
Elko was 7 for 10 against Belmont and also hit home runs against both Memphis and Jackson State in last week’s non-conference play.