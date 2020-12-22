OXFORD – Ole Miss played the defense it’s been accustomed to and got the shooting it has not.
That combination overwhelmed Tennessee-Martin, and the Rebels won their final pre-SEC game 90-43 before a socially distanced 10 percent – or less – at The Pavilion Tuesday.
Ole Miss opens conference play Dec. 29 at Alabama. After a late start to the season because of a COVID-19 pause Tuesday was the sixth game in 13 days for Ole Miss.
Junior forward KJ Buffen and Jarkel Joiner led four Ole Miss players in double figures each with 16 points.
Buffen was 7 for 8 from the floor, Joiner 7 for 11.
It was where the shooting came from that made the Rebels (5-1) look different.
Ole Miss went into the game shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range.
The Rebels were 33.3 percent from the arc in a 65-62 loss at Dayton on Saturday.
They were 9 for 22 Tuesday, the nine makes a season-high.
“I’m proud of our team,” Davis said. “Would we like to be 6-0, and are we disappointed with Dayton, you bet, but they’ve been a good practice team, always coming to play. I think this is going to be a fun team to watch, and I really think we’re going to keep improving offensively.”
Players who Davis hopes will take 3-point shots in key SEC minutes shot well against the Skyhawks as freshman Matthew Murrell and sophomore Austin Crowley were both 3 for 5 behind the arc.
Murrell had 13 points, Crowley 11, season-highs for both.
“It was a good feeling,” said Murrell, a four-star recruit and the No. 39-rated player in the 2021 class. “My teammates and coaches said they had confidence in me, and that felt good. Coach Davis told me to just keep playing hard, be sound defensively, and the shots would come.”
Defensively the Rebels limited the Skyhawks (3-2) to 30.4 percent shooting.
UTM didn’t hit the 30-point mark until Cameron Holden knocked down a 3-pointer 5 minutes, 23 seconds left to make it 84-32.
Holden, a 6-foot-5 guard and the second-leading scorer in the Ohio Valley Conference with 18.5 points a game, missed his first nine shots and finished 2 for 11 with six points.