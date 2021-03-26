TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Ole Miss scored eight runs in the ninth to win 9-6 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
It’s the fourth-straight SEC win for the Rebels (18-4, 4-0) who can clinch the series with a win in Friday’s second game which begins at 6.
Trailing 3-1 the Rebels sent eight batters to the plate and recorded seven runs on six hits before recording their first out in the ninth.
Peyton Chatagnier got things started with a two-run home run, and Tim Elko, Hayden Dunhurst and Hayden Leatherwood all had RBI hits before the first out.
After starting pitcher Tyler Ras went six innings with one run on five hits and four walks Alabama got two scoreless innings from Landon Green, but Green was one of three pitchers used in the ninth.
Before the outburst the Tide was primed to pin a loss on Gunnar Hoglund, the nation’s strikeout leader.
All three runs allowed by Gunnar Hoglund in six innings scored on solo home runs.
Hoglund had thrown 16 1/3 scoreless innings when Alabama took the lead against him with two solo shots in the third.
Owen Diodati, a lefty swinger, and Sam Praytor, a righty, both homered to right field.
The Tide extended the lead in the sixth when Drew Williamson led off with a home run.
Hoglund walked one and struck out 10.
The Tide (15-7, 1-3 SEC) got three hits, the third a three-run home run, off Tyler Myers in his third inning of relief work before Taylor Broadway took over and ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts for his fifth save.
Dunhurst had put Ole Miss ahead with a solo home run in the second. The Rebels had Ras shaken but could not add to the lead after getting runners at second and third with one out as TJ McCants struck out, and Jacob Gonzalez flied to center.